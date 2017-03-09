Tastes to Try: Innovative New Bars

A guide to cutting-edge bars from Toronto to Shanghai.

Portland, Oregon: Clyde Common

Instead of just buying aged spirits, Jeffrey Morganthaler ages his own cocktails in oak barrels. Negronis (a mix of gin, vermouth and Campari) acquire a sweet, oaky finish after six weeks in Tuthilltown whiskey casks.

Toronto: BarChef

Chicago chef Grant Achatz loves the $45 smoked Manhattan, made by setting the drink over smoldering, vanilla-infused hickory chips.

Singapore: Tippling Club

Cutting-edge drinks from mixologist Matthew Bax include the Captain's Blood, a syringe filled with dark rum and pomegranate juice with basil seeds frozen into ice.

London: 69 Colebrooke Row

This Japanese-influenced bar mixes martinis with a grapeseed distillate that makes the drink taste fresher with each sip.

Beijing: Apothecary

Guests pick one of seven different bitters (like the Japanese citrus sudachi) to combine with ginger beer for the Bitters Highball.

Milan: Nottingham Forest

Dario Comini fills pill-like cocktail "capsules" with a mojito reduction.

Shanghai: El Cóctel

Bartenders here chill ice to an extra-frigid -4 degrees Fahrenheit so it will melt more slowly in concoctions like an Islay old-fashioned.

