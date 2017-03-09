Tastes to Try: Best New American Chocolate

Alan McClure's bean-to-bar chocolates are made in small, 50-pound batches, and use only two ingredients: cacao and cane sugar. His latest bars include the 70% Madagascar Sambirano Valley bar (with roasted nibs for crunchiness) and the 70% Rio Caribe Superior bar, made with cacao from Venezuela's Paria Peninsula.
Among the exceptional creations by bean-to-bar chocolate maker Kristen Hard: Salami di Cioccolato (photo, left), a traditional Italian dessert prepared with chocolate, amaretti biscotto and shortbread.
Brothers Rick and Michael Mast take single-origin sourcing to another level by encrusting single-origin chocolate with dark-roasted single-origin beans from cult Portland, Oregon roaster Stumptown Coffee.