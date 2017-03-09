Tastes to Try: Best New American Chocolate

Patric Chocolate • Columbia, Missouri

Alan McClure's bean-to-bar chocolates are made in small, 50-pound batches, and use only two ingredients: cacao and cane sugar. His latest bars include the 70% Madagascar Sambirano Valley bar (with roasted nibs for crunchiness) and the 70% Rio Caribe Superior bar, made with cacao from Venezuela's Paria Peninsula.

Photo courtesy of Patric Chocolate

