Tailgate Drinks

Game-day appropriate cocktails, from mojito Jell-O shots to beer-based ginger shandies.

Apple-Brandy Hot Toddies

No drink is easier than a hot toddy, which is basically a shot or two of any potent spirit added to a cup of hot water. These warming cocktails get a slug of apple brandy, such as Calvados.

Bloody Mary

Early games require rich and spicy Bloody Marys. This zesty mix can—and should—be made ahead of time to allow the spices and horseradish to marry with the tomato juice.

Gaelic Punch

This lemony, spiced take on a hot toddy is perfect for warming up before winter games. For hot punches like this, young Irish whiskeys work best. Heat intensifies the tannic edge of older whiskeys; young ones stay smooth.

Mulled Red Wine

This warm mulled wine, spiced with fennel seeds and cinnamon, is best made with a rich, fruity red wine such as Zinfandel or Merlot. It can be prepared up to three days ahead of time and reheated before serving.

Mojito Jell-O Shots

Instead of combining vodka with flavored Jell-O mix, this sophisticated version of the lowbrow shot is made by mixing a refreshing mojito with unflavored gelatin. The mint-and-lime spiced shots can be made up to three days ahead of time.

Ginger Shandies

This low-alcohol, beer-based cocktail is incredibly easy to make, and it’s great for a thirsty crowd. Made with citrusy Hoegaarden, spicy ginger beer, lemon and mint, this pitcher drink is perfect for a warm fall game.

