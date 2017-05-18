Tailgate Drinks

This lemony, spiced take on a hot toddy is perfect for warming up before winter games. For hot punches like this, young Irish whiskeys work best. Heat intensifies the tannic edge of older whiskeys; young ones stay smooth.
This warm mulled wine, spiced with fennel seeds and cinnamon, is best made with a rich, fruity red wine such as Zinfandel or Merlot. It can be prepared up to three days ahead of time and reheated before serving.
Instead of combining vodka with flavored Jell-O mix, this sophisticated version of the lowbrow shot is made by mixing a refreshing mojito with unflavored gelatin. The mint-and-lime spiced shots can be made up to three days ahead of time.
This low-alcohol, beer-based cocktail is incredibly easy to make, and it’s great for a thirsty crowd. Made with citrusy Hoegaarden, spicy ginger beer, lemon and mint, this pitcher drink is perfect for a warm fall game.