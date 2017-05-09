Syrah Pairings

A guide to matching fragrant Syrah wines with delicious meals, from Carolina pulled pork to lamb ragout with olives and peppers.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 9

Beef Brasato with Pappardelle and Mint

Instead of oxtail, the dish uses just beef shank. Fresh pappardelle from a store replaces the house-made kind.

Pairing: 2009 Waters Loess Syrah

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 9

Leg of Lamb Shawarma

This grilled lamb is Silvena Rowe’s signature dish at Quince in London. It can be set out on a buffet, or sliced and served in grilled flatbread with dilled yogurt and cucumbers.

Pairing: 2009 Peay Vineyards Les TItans Estate Syrah

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 9

Cider-Maple Pork Chops with Woodland Bitters Compote

This recipe is also delicious using Angostura in place of the homemade Woodland Bitters.

Pairing: 2010 Kingston Family Vineyards Lucero Syrah

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 9

Lamb Ragout with Olives and Peppers

Jason Franey serves lamb two ways (as a ragout and as chops) with two sides (potato puree and Israeli couscous). But the ragout and couscous are amazing on their own, and less work to make.

Pairing: 2011 Saint Cosme Côtes-du-Rhône

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 9

Carolina Pulled Pork

Traditional Carolina barbecue begins with a whole hog smoked over coals; here, Sean Brock cooks pork shoulder for 12 hours in a 275° oven before smoking it for about 1 hour in a backyard grill.

Pairing: 2009 Novy Family Winery Syrah

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 9

Shanghai Stir-Fried Pork with Cabbage

“I was a student in Beijing during World War II,” says chef Cecilia Chiang. “To flee occupied China, I walked with my sister to Chongqing; it took close to six months. Crossing different provinces, I found out the foods are quite different. In the north, for instance, people eat a lot of sorghum, millet and wheat instead of rice. In Shanghai homes, this stir-fried cabbage-and-pork recipe is typical.”

Pairing: 2010 The Infinite Monkey Theorem Syrah

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 9

Rib Eye Roast with Chestnuts and Brussels Sprout Leaves

To serve with his succulent beef rib eye roast, Tim Hollingsworth prepared a surprisingly simple garnish of sautéed brussels sprout leaves, which he mixed with chestnuts and seasoned with ground Sichuan peppercorns.

Pairing: 2009 Craggy Range Le Sol Gimblett Gravels Vineyard Syrah

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
8 of 9

Red Wine-Braised Baby Octopus with Black Olives

Gently braised in red wine until tender, this octopus is simmered in a rich, robust sauce that would be wonderful with a chewy, mouth-filling red wine.

Pairing: 2010 Bedrock Wine Co. Hudson Vineyard South T'n'S Blocks

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
9 of 9

Grilled Lamb Chops with Garlic, Chiles and Anchovies

This is one of Ethan Stowell's go-to dishes when he entertains, because he can do almost all of the work in advance. The marinade is super-flavorful, but if you don't like very spicy food, cut back on the red jalapeños.

Pairing: 2009 Gramercy Cellars Syrah

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up