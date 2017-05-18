Sustainable Seafood: West Coast Guide

Here, 5 excellent recipes to make the most of the Monterey Bay Aquarium's "Best Choice" options from its Seafood Watch for the West Coast.

1 of 5

Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley

Best Choice: Sardines (U.S. Pacific)

Recipe: Roasted Sardines with Olives, Capers and Parsley

2 of 5

Grilled Glazed Salmon

Best Choice: Salmon (Alaska Wild-caught)

Recipe: Grilled Glazed Salmon

3 of 5

Grilled Halibut with Smashed Fingerlings and Tomato Butter

Best Choice: Halibut, Pacific

Recipe: Grilled Halibut with Smashed Fingerlings and Tomato Butter

4 of 5

Judith's Dungeness Crab Cioppino

Best Choice: Crab, Dungeness

Recipe: Judith's Dungeness Crab Cioppino

5 of 5

Pan-Seared Cod with Preserved-Lemon Aioli

Best Choice: Cod, Pacific (US Bottom Longline)

Recipe: Pan-Seared Cod with Preserved-Lemon Aioli

