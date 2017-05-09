Sustainable Seafood: Northeast Guide

From a bay scallop pan roast to grilled trout with lemon-caper mayonnaise, here are some terrific sustainable seafood recipes from the Northeast.
Best Choice: Swordfish (U.S., Canada Harpoon, Handline)
Recipe: Penne Rigate with Spicy Braised Swordfish
Best Choice: Mussels (Farmed)
Recipe: Mussels with Black Bean and Chile Sauce
Best Choice: Scallops, Bay (Farmed)
Recipe: Bay Scallop Pan Roast
Best Choice: Tilapia (U.S. Farmed)
Recipe: Tilapia with Tomato and Artichoke Sauce
Best Choice: Trout, Rainbow (Farmed)
Recipe: Grilled Trout with Lemon-Caper Mayonnaise