Sustainable Seafood: Central U.S. Guide

Food & Wine
Grilled Striped Bass with Plums and Potato-Mushroom Papillotes

Here, 5 great recipes that call for the Monterey Bay Aquarium's "Best Choice" options from its Seafood Watch for the Central U.S.

Best Choice: Striped Bass (Farmed and Wild-caught)

Recipe: Grilled Striped Bass with Plums and Potato-Mushroom Papillotes

Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

Best Choice: Salmon (Alaska Wild-caught)

Recipe: Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos

Salt-Crusted Tilapia with Lemongrass

Best Choice: Tilapia (U.S. Farmed)

Recipe: Salt-Crusted Tilapia with Lemongrass

Sweet and Spicy Catfish Sandwiches

Best Choice: Catfish (U.S. Farmed)

Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Catfish Sandwiches

Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs

Best Choice: Mussels (Farmed)

Recipe: Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs

