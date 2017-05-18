Sustainable Seafood: Central U.S. Guide

Here, 5 great recipes that call for the Monterey Bay Aquarium's "Best Choice" options from its Seafood Watch for the Central U.S.
Best Choice: Striped Bass (Farmed and Wild-caught)
Recipe: Grilled Striped Bass with Plums and Potato-Mushroom Papillotes
Best Choice: Salmon (Alaska Wild-caught)
Recipe: Chipotle-Rubbed Salmon Tacos
Best Choice: Tilapia (U.S. Farmed)
Recipe: Salt-Crusted Tilapia with Lemongrass
Best Choice: Catfish (U.S. Farmed)
Recipe: Sweet and Spicy Catfish Sandwiches
Best Choice: Mussels (Farmed)
Recipe: Broiled Mussels with Hot Paprika Crumbs