Surprising Celebrity Food Products

Famous faces have been used to sell food for decades—in the 1950s, Groucho Marx joined Tony the Tiger in a Frosted Flakes ad—but here are 15 celebrities who've gone beyond the paid sales pitch. These actors, athletes, singers and socialites have tied their names, faces and funds to a range of unexpected products.—Lawrence Marcus
Earlier this year, the star of Striptease and G.I. Jane invested in Nurture, Inc., maker of the popular Happyfamily line of kids' foods. (Organic Apple Puffs, Mac and Cheese Bites and Baby Dahl are a few offerings.) Chef and Top Chef judge Tom Colicchio also recently joined the company's board of advisors.
From the publicity deluge surrounding Barr's new book, Roseanarchy, comes this tidbit: The former sitcom star now lives on a macadamia nut farm in Hawaii. "They're the perfect protein," she told Good Morning America. "They don't have any carbohydrates and the only fat they've got, which is a lot, is the good kind." Barr is currently working on a Lifetime reality series about her life on the farm.
Ray holds a distinction among celebrity chefs: She's the only one, so far, to put her face on a bag of dog food. Her proceeds from the line benefit charities that help animals.
Ludacris: Conjure Cognac
Chris Bridges's cognac is the rare celeb-driven spirit that garners critical praise. According to Food & Wine's own Ray Isle, "It's a lush, vanilla-and-spice spirit, a crowd-pleaser, and at $30, it's fairly priced, too."
In May, thieves stole 21,000 skull-shaped bottles of Aykroyd's vodka from a warehouse in California. The optimistic comedian said he was "happy that some consumers will be afforded the opportunity of tasting it at significantly lower than retail price."
In 2010, Madonna led a small cadre of celebrities (including Matthew McConaughey, Demi Moore and singer Anthony Kiedis) into a reported 10-percent stake of the already-celeb-driven coconut water brand. The latest recruit is Rihanna, who was hired to pitch the drink in May.
After the rap mogul badmouthed competing vodka brands, a rep for Georgi vodka tried to deliver a toilet bowl full of Ciroc bottles to Diddy's Manhattan office.
Danny DeVito: Danny DeVito's Premium Limoncello
"I knew it was the last seven limoncellos that was gonna get me," Danny DeVito infamously quipped during an out-of-sorts appearance on The View (he'd supposedly spent the previous night drinking with George Clooney). Months later, the actor released a branded version of the lemon-flavored digestif.
Real Housewife Frankel, a trained chef, came up with this agave-sweetened, all-in-one margarita as an alternative to sugary mixes. Curiously, a fresh margarita—which doesn't need added sugar—is actually less caloric.
Jay-Z's Champagne of choice took a hit recently: The Atlantic ran a story alleging that the rap star is surreptitiously profiting from the wine's sale. But it remains popular: A London nightclub recently sold a Nebuchadnezzar (15 liters) for $130,000.
The actor and country singer produces a full line of frozen snacks, including Chicken Rings Afire, Chicken Fries and Pizza Fries (made out of chicken) that come with the tagline, "That sure taste'a like'a pizza!"
"At one point or another, everyone has had their own idea of making the perfect candy bar," Earnhardt told press. The NASCAR star's ideal chocolate bar comes filled with either caramel or peanut butter.