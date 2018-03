Nothing says hello to the warm-weather months like cool food. Consider this Italian classic: vitello tonnato, or cold, sliced veal. Although it's traditionally served with veal top round or poached breast of veal, I like it even better with calf tongue. The acidity and salinity of the sauce is perfect with the rich tongue. You will love it. It's the ultimate surf and turf. In some of my recipes for this dish, I season the sauce with some of the braising liquid or add cayenne, cover the veal with sauce and let it sit overnight, garnish it with more capers... Here, I do none of these things. I love the recipe as is and it's easier than all the others without sacrificing any complexities or nuance. Is it Italian? You bet. I am really tired of people hammering away at chefs who bring in new ingredients to a classic dish, criticizing it as inauthentic. First, who cares? If it tastes good, it's a good dish. Second, Italian food is predicated on freshness, simplicity, regional relevance and seasonality. This dish has it all in spades and remains true to the original concept. Get over it, people. Whew.--Andrew Zimmern