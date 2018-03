This sensational blueberry pie has small circles cut out of the rye crust, which not only looks dramatic but also allows moisture to evaporate from the fruit filling as it cooks, deepening the flavor.

RECIPE IMPROV:

Weave a Lattice

Roll out the top crust dough and cut it into strips of even width. Weave a lattice over the blueberry filling and seal at the edge.

Swap the Fruit

Blackberries, plums, sweet or tart cherries, apricots, apples and pears would all be delicious in this buttery rye crust.

Make Cookies

Roll out the rye dough and cut it into shapes. Press in chocolate chunks or chips and sprinkle with flaky sea salt, then bake.