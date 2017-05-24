Summer Produce Pairings

This unoaked Pinot Bianco, marked by white peach, green almond, mixed herbs and a touch of yeasty lees on the nose, is wonderfully crisp and refreshing. The bright citrus flavors show intriguing hints of menthol.
Owner Miguel Ángel de Gregorio learned to make wine from his father, who worked for the esteemed Marqués de Murrieta. This wine is decidedly more modern than Murrieta's, featuring a full body, chewy tannins and mocha, charred oak and sour cherry flavors.
A great value, this Verdejo was sourced partially from vines between 75 and 112 years old. It's classic and pure, with quince, ginger and citrus flavors, tons of lemony fresh acidity and chalky minerals.
Pinot Gris takes on a rich, plush quality here, thanks to partial fermentation in oak and malolactic fermentation. It is packed with wonderfully ripe flavors of poached pear and figs, while notes of cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg add complexity to the creamy, full-bodied palate.
Didier Dagueneau, the prodigiously bearded wildman of the Loire, made some of the best Pouilly-Fumés and Sancerres ever. He died when his ultra-light plane crashed in 2008, but his son, Benjamin, has kept the wines at the same level. This lovely Sauvignon Blanc, with its minerally grapefruit-peel scent, is his first solo vintage.