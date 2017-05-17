Granitas

These refreshing recipes include watermelon granita and an inventive apple pie granita.

Concord Grape Granita

This icy dessert gets its sweet, tangy taste from Concord grape juice, which has three times the antioxidant power of orange and grapefruit juices.

Yogurt Panna Cotta with Pineapple Granita

Pastry chef Jansen Chan grew up eating a Chinese dessert called “almond Jell-O”—essentially an almond-flavored panna cotta. Then he had his first real Italian panna cotta: “It was plainer, but so much richer,” he recalls. Here, Chan toys with the classic, creating a version with Greek yogurt and nonfat sour cream that is luxuriously creamy, yet still low in fat and calories

Apple Pie Granita

Natural-style apple juice—less filtered than regular—is high in vitamin C and antioxidants. Here, Emeril Lagasse transforms it into a refreshing granita.

Caramel-Tangerine Parfaits

Maura Kilpatrick’s killer parfaits are the perfect contrast of cold, crunchy and creamy. They’re fabulous for entertaining, because you can make the caramel cream, granita and caramel ahead of time and assemble them just before serving. The crunch can also be served over vanilla ice cream.

Watermelon Granita with Cardamom Syrup

Watermelon is a great source of vitamin C. Here, Marisa Churchill turns it into a fat-free granita, which she drizzles with a fragrant cardamom syrup.

Tomato-Raspberry Granita

“One thing we often forget about tomatoes is that botanically, they are fruits, not vegetables,” Andreas Viestad says. As a light, refreshing dessert, he freezes cherry tomatoes and raspberries to make a chunky granita.

Lemon and Rosemary Granita

An icy treat for a warm summer evening, this granita gets an unexpected boost from the bold flavor of rosemary. You can put the hot lemon mixture directly into the freezer rather than chilling it first, but the freezing time will be longer.

Espresso Granita with Whipped Cream

Top the granita with a hefty portion of whipped cream; you’ll need the mild sweetness of the cream to balance the strong espresso. If you’re cutting down on caffeine, you can use decaffeinated espresso beans instead of regular.

Citrus-Granita and Orange-Mousse Parfaits

“I love a hot fudge sundae, but this is more refreshing,” says Jimmy Bradley about this light, citrusy mousse layered with orange granita and chopped almonds.

