Pastry chef Jansen Chan grew up eating a Chinese dessert called “almond Jell-O”—essentially an almond-flavored panna cotta. Then he had his first real Italian panna cotta: “It was plainer, but so much richer,” he recalls. Here, Chan toys with the classic, creating a version with Greek yogurt and nonfat sour cream that is luxuriously creamy, yet still low in fat and calories