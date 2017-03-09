St. Louis's Craft Beer Boom

1 of 5

Perennial Artisan Ales

Since 2008, a half-dozen new breweries have sprouted up in the St. Louis area, including one launched by former workers at beer titan Anheuser-Busch. Now there are about 15 microbreweries operating in and right outside the beer-loving city, the most since Prohibition. Here are five of the best new places, where you can sample the different styles and have a snack, or even a brewpub meal.

A brand-new brewery in a former Coca-Cola plant, Perennial Artisan Ales specializes in Old World beer styles like barrel-aged and wild-yeast-fermented. The signature: a hoppy Belgian Hommel Bier.

Photo © Greg Rannells

2 of 5

Urban Chestnut Brewing Company

At this nine-month-old spot, German-born, former Anheuser-Busch brewer Florian Kuplent makes refined beers like an unfiltered lager and the Winged Nut, a chestnut-spiked ale.

Photo courtesy of Florian Kuplent

3 of 5

Six Row Brewing Company

Not quite two years old, Six Row has impressed local beer geeks with brews like Whale, a cross between a wheat beer and a pale ale made with 10 malts, and a citrusy double IPA.

Photo © Roger Popwell

4 of 5

Ferguson Brewing Company

This suburban operation in Ferguson offers a dozen or so brews, like Pecan Brown Ale, an English-style brown beer that gets its nutty flavor from pecans added to the mash.

Courtesy of Ferguson Brewing Company

5 of 5

Buffalo Brewing Co.

Among the brewery's rotating selections are a hearty Rye IPA, Buffalo Drool (a brown ale), and chile beer, a pale ale with mellow heat. Try it with the pub's pale ale-steamed mussels and clams.

Photo courtesy of Buffalo Brewing Company

