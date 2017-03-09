St. Louis's Craft Beer Boom

Since 2008, a half-dozen new breweries have sprouted up in the St. Louis area, including one launched by former workers at beer titan Anheuser-Busch. Now there are about 15 microbreweries operating in and right outside the beer-loving city, the most since Prohibition. Here are five of the best new places, where you can sample the different styles and have a snack, or even a brewpub meal.

A brand-new brewery in a former Coca-Cola plant, Perennial Artisan Ales specializes in Old World beer styles like barrel-aged and wild-yeast-fermented. The signature: a hoppy Belgian Hommel Bier.

Great Wild Yeast Wines

Photo © Greg Rannells