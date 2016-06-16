Spooky Halloween Decorations

Inspired by the ingredients of the three witches’ magic potion in Shakespeare’s Macbeth, Etsy’s Magic Pug created these creepy labels. Now, detail-oriented hosts can recast their wines as infusions of Wool of Bat, Eye of Newt and Tongue of Dog—which does recall a Gary Vaynerchuk-style tasting note. $12.50 for 15; etsy.com.
Fang Ice Trays
Pliable silicone makes it easy to unfurl vampire teeth-shaped ice from this tray. Instead of freezing just water, try experimenting with a bit of coconut milk to make the fangs more realistic. $4.50; homewetbar.com.
Ouija Board Tea Towel
The disclaimer on this unbleached-cotton dishtowel reads: “Intended to dry dishes, not to summon spirits, please use wisely.” $17; etsy.com.
Mummy String Lights
Fantastic mini mummies cast a warm-white glow on ghoulish festivities and stand out from common orange pumpkin lights and illuminated skulls. One 12-inch cord contains 10 lights. $9; target.com.
Hitchcock Plates
HBO’s documentary The Girl, which explores Alfred Hitchcock’s obsession with The Birds actress Tippi Hedren, adds an extra level of creepiness to this vintage plate decorated with Hitchcock’s silhouette and fluttering birds. $29; etsy.com.
