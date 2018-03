The Hotel: This is the Hong Kong–based hotel group’s North American debut. Visitors pass through a three-story limestone lobby illuminated with crystal chandeliers before heading to the spa, where they can opt for a private suite with steam showers and fireplaces.

The Food: Star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten expands to Canada with this branch of Market, his seasonal, Asian-inspired restaurant. The menu features dishes such as butter-poached lobster with Thai basil risotto and steelhead sashimi.

Details: Rooms from $358; www.shangri-la.com