Southern Food and Wine Pairing Cheat Sheet

Pro tips for pairing wines with pulled pork, fried chicken, and gumbo.

Food & Wine
Shrimp Gumbo

Pairing: Crisp, berry-inflected, dry rosé:

2009 Miner Family Rosato ($15)

2009 Navarro Dry Rosé ($17)

2009 Beckmen Grenache Rosé ($18)

 

Recipes:

Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo

Shrimp and Crab Gumbo (left)

Chicken, Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo

Pulled Pork

Pairing: Ripe, fruit-forward Zinfandel:

2007 Flock Dry Creek Valley ($12)

2007 Ravenswood Lodi ($15)

2007 Easton Amador County ($16)

 

Recipes:

Carolina Pulled Pork (left)

BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwiches

Pulled Pork and Goat Cheese Quesadillas

Fried Chicken

Pairing: Rich, full-bodied Viognier:

2009 Zaca Mesa ($20)

2008 Saddleback ($23)

2009 Melville Verna's ($24)

 

Recipes:

Lemon-Brined Fried Chicken

Supercrispy Pan-Fried Chicken

Beer-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken (left)

