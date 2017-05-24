Southern Food and Wine Pairing Cheat Sheet

Pro tips for pairing wines with pulled pork, fried chicken, and gumbo.
Pairing: Crisp, berry-inflected, dry rosé:
2009 Miner Family Rosato ($15)
2009 Navarro Dry Rosé ($17)
2009 Beckmen Grenache Rosé ($18)
Recipes:
Shrimp and Sausage Gumbo
Shrimp and Crab Gumbo (left)
Chicken, Shrimp and Andouille Gumbo
Pairing: Ripe, fruit-forward Zinfandel:
2007 Flock Dry Creek Valley ($12)
2007 Ravenswood Lodi ($15)
2007 Easton Amador County ($16)
Carolina Pulled Pork (left)
BBQ Pulled-Pork Sandwiches
Pulled Pork and Goat Cheese Quesadillas
Pairing: Rich, full-bodied Viognier:
2009 Zaca Mesa ($20)
2008 Saddleback ($23)
2009 Melville Verna's ($24)
Lemon-Brined Fried Chicken
Supercrispy Pan-Fried Chicken
Beer-Battered Buttermilk Fried Chicken (left)