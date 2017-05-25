Sous Vide

A cooking technique that's simpler than it's name suggests, sous vide (French for "under vacuum") can be used to create dishes like beef tenderloin and tri-tip with cilantro butter.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 4

Sous Vide Salmon with Cucumbers

Maria Hines turns salmon buttery-soft and rare in just 12 minutes. For more-well-done fish, up the water temperature.

 

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 4

Beef Tenderloin with Aromatic Thai Spices

Jean-Georges Vongerichten loves to cook beef tenderloin sous vide—a restaurant technique that home cooks can easily replicate by simmering the steaks in a resealable plastic freezer bag at a low temperature (a thermometer is essential).

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 4

Radishes Three Ways

At Forage in Salt Lake City, Viet Pham and Bowman Brown drizzle a bright citrus vinaigrette over fresh, grilled and sweet-firm sous vide radishes.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 4

Sous Vide Tri-Tip with Cilantro Butter

Michael Ruhlman, co-author of Thomas Keller's sous vide bible, Under Pressure, likes to drop a Cryovac'd tri-tip straight from the butcher into a water bath.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up