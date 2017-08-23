Smart Wine Splurges

These pairings include a slow-roasted pork and a rare California Cabernet.
Pairing: 2008 Leonetti Merlot ($75)
The Figgins family of Washington's acclaimed Leonetti now raises flavorful grass-fed beef (lostinecattlecompany.com). No surprise the wines are tasty with a rib eye.
Pairing: 2007 Croft Vintage Porto ($80)
Have a kid born in 2007? Buy some '07 port. Drink it when you're done paying for college.
Pairing: 2007 Dönnhoff Norheimer Dellchen Riesling Grosses Gewächs ($77)
This German Riesling is utterly profound. Or buy the brilliant producer's basic estate bottling for a mere $24.
Pairing: 2002 Dom Pérignon Champagne ($150)
DP is as good as it's reputed to be, and in the superb 2002 vintage, it's even better than that.
Pairing: 2007 Domaine Paul Autard Chateauneuf-du-Pape ($45)
This was an off-the-charts-luscious vintage. Yet Autard—known to Rhône lovers but few others—keeps his wines nuanced even in superripe years.
Pairing: 2008 Hartford Russian River Valley Zinfandel ($35)
Though some wine pros disagree, wines above 15.5 percent alcohol can be balanced.
Pairing: 2007 Dominus ($130)
A terrific wine from a rare California Cabernet vineyard farmed without irrigation. In a state that just had three back-to-back drought years, that's a good thing.