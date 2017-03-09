Smart Ideas for Outdoor Living

These outdoor styles showcase an eco dining table and a teal baroque tumbler.

Double-Duty Tray

The new bamboo "Fat Tray" by Helsinki designer Harri Koskinen for Alessi has high edges, so glasses and plates can't slide off. The divider is adjustable, and the lid doubles as a serving tray. $146; 212-941-7300 or alessi.com.

Aluminum Planter

Made in Los Angeles, Pad Outdoor's powder-coated planters are available in bold colors and different sizes, some with stands. From $176; aplusrstore.com.

Eco Dining Table

Los Angeles's KAA Design Group created gorgeous, eco-minded outdoor furniture for their new line, HOM Escape in Style by Cisco Brothers. This "Rusa" dining table is made from sustainable machiche, a tropical hardwood similar to teak. The pedestal legs work with any seating, including benches. $2,975; 877-960-4466 or homlifestyle.com.

Graphic Fabrics

Rubelli's blue, lightly ribbed "Pupparin" and vintage-style "Mascareta" outdoor upholstery fabrics stand up to sand and salt. $82 per yd; rubelli.com.

Good & Clean

Alice Supply Co.—named for the wisecracking housekeeper from TV's The Brady Bunch—creates fun, colorful designs like this nautical-inspired dustpan and brush. From $20 each; alicesupplyco.com.

Fish Knife

Shun's Pure Komachi 2 Series fish knife has a ridged spine for scaling and a nonstick coating. The knife is part of a color-coded line designed to prevent the cross-contamination of raw and cooked foods. $12; chefsresource.com.

Teak Ice Cream Scoop

ChaBaTree's teak ice cream scoop is made from sustainable wood with no chemical finishes. $16; merchant4.com.

Baroque Tumbler

The baroque-inspired water glass from Baci comes in blue, white or black melamine. $10; maison24.com.

