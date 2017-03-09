Small Batch Superstars

Kristen Hard • Cacao Atlanta, Atlanta

Many chocolate artisans spend years training with masters; Kristen Hard of Cacao Atlanta is almost completely self-taught. "It used to make me feel insecure," she says. "But it's also why I'm unique." She now spends six weeks abroad each year sourcing beans directly from farmers, creating outstanding new bars like one with Venezuelan cacao and raw sugar. Although Hard sells playful confections like a faux salami flecked with biscotti, she refuses to use anything but dark chocolate in them. To win over milk-chocolate lovers...read on

Photo © Alex Martinez / Ryan Woods