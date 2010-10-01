September 25-October 1, 2010

Food & Wine
1 of 7

Saturday, September 25

Skirt Steak with Shiso-Shallot Butter (left)

Crispy Scallion Potato Pancakes

Shaved Zucchini with Miso Vinaigrette

Pistachio Meringues with Lemon Curd and Berries

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Sunday, September 26

Pan-Seared Chicken Breasts with Jamaican Curry (left)

Jamaican Rice and Peas

Fried Sweet Plantains

Rum Punch

Cheesecake Flan

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Monday, September 27

Macaroni Gratin (left)

Wilted Spinach with Shallot Vinaigrette

Carrots with Cumin

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7

Tuesday, September 28

Halibut with Soy-Ginger Dressing (left)

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Wednesday, September 29

Slow Cooker Meatballs in Tomato Sauce (left)

Broccolini with Crispy Lemon Crumbs

Double-Chocolate Pudding

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Thursday, September 30

Pork Chops with Shallots (left)

Mustard Spaetzle with Chives

Pear-Spiked Applesauce

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Friday, October 1

Spicy Udon and Clam Soup (left)

Spicy Korean Pork Buns

Five-Spice Melons

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up