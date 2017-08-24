Screwcap Wines

Always a standout, the Crios Torrontés is highly aromatic, with rose petal, white peach and orange aromas joined by flavors of honeyed peaches, pears and tropical fruits. The full–bodied palate is well structured, its fruitiness offset by a lovely acidity.
Grüner Veltliner reveals its rich and creamy side in this stellar wine. Honeyed citrus peel, ripe melon and juicy apple flavors are laced with intriguing white pepper, watercress and arugula notes on the lively palate.
Great Southern—confusingly located in Western Australia—is not terribly well known, but wines like this illustrate the region's potential. Juicy melon, lime and nectarine flavors anchor this crisp, polished Riesling.
This producer kick–started the New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc craze in America. With a generous body and supple yet crisp flavors of pink grapefruit, guava and mango, the winery's 2009 Sauvignon Blanc is wonderfully balanced and delicious.