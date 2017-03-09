Scandinavian Style

The latest in Nordic design, from tea towels to ceramic kettles.

Glögg Pitcher

This Sagaform pitcher is just the right size for glögg. $25; huset-shop.com.

Colorful Candleholder

Picks from new Nordic design shops, including Huset in L.A. and Marimekko’s Manhattan flagship.

Left: Menu’s interlocking candleholders come in an array of bright colors. $80 for 2; aplusrstore.com.

Nordic Tea Towel

Tea towels show a horned elk. $25; huset-shop.com.

Marimekko Kettle

This ceramic kettle has a wooden stay-cool handle. $79, marimekko.com.

Spice Canister

Wood-ceramic spice canisters are by Kähler. From $60; urban-butik.com.

Cast-Iron Torch

Cast-iron torches can be hammered into a piece of wood. $35; aplusrstore.com.

Modern Carving Set

A super-sleek carving set from Eva Solo. $156; emmohome.com.

