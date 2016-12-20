Scalloped potatoes are the perfect side dish to about any meal. This gallery includes asiago and sage scalloped potatoes and creamy scalloped potatoes with monterey jack and chipotle.
Wisconsin produces very good versions of Asiago, the hard cheese with a slightly sharper flavor than Parmesan. Sanford D'Amato recommends the Stella brand.
The combination of pecorino and Parmesan gives these potatoes a great cheesy depth.
Chipotles in adobo have a rich and toasty heat that flavors the creamy sauce for this luscious gratin.
This simple version of scalloped potatoes is incredibly easy to throw together and bakes up to become the perfect side dish to just about everything.
Maria Guarnaschelli likes to joke that when you cook French food on a regular basis, you need a cow in the backyard to provide enough butter and cream. This dairy-rich recipe calls for whipped cream and cheese.