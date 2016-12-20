Scalloped Potatoes

Scalloped potatoes are the perfect side dish to about any meal. This gallery includes asiago and sage scalloped potatoes and creamy scalloped potatoes with monterey jack and chipotle.

Asiago and Sage Scalloped Potatoes

Wisconsin produces very good versions of Asiago, the hard cheese with a slightly sharper flavor than Parmesan. Sanford D'Amato recommends the Stella brand.

Scalloped Potatoes with Ham

The combination of pecorino and Parmesan gives these potatoes a great cheesy depth.

Creamy Scalloped Potatoes with Monterey Jack and Chipotle

Chipotles in adobo have a rich and toasty heat that flavors the creamy sauce for this luscious gratin.

Potato Casserole

This simple version of scalloped potatoes is incredibly easy to throw together and bakes up to become the perfect side dish to just about everything.

Chantilly Potatoes with a Parmesan Crust

Maria Guarnaschelli likes to joke that when you cook French food on a regular basis, you need a cow in the backyard to provide enough butter and cream. This dairy-rich recipe calls for whipped cream and cheese.

