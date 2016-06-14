Satisfying savory cupcakes, from a veggie curry variation to the indulgent bacon white truffle.
More
Food & Wine
1 of 9
Maple Bacon
Brooklyn baker Keavy Landreth of Kumquat Cupcakery specializes in mini cupcakes including this Maple Bacon Cupcake (pictured), made with maple cinnamon cake topped with vanilla frosting and a thick cut of bacon from Vermont's Tamarack Hollow Farms.
Advertisement
2 of 9
Chili Chili Bang Bang
At the Meatloaf Bakery in Chicago, Cynthia Kallile combines two unlikely comfort foods: meatloaf and the cupcake. For her cupcake-shaped Chili Chili Bang Bang (pictured), she tops a chili-inspired mini-meatloaf (prepared with ground beef and beans) with cheddar cheese-corn bread.
3 of 9
Lasagna
Los Angeles caterer Matthew Poley of Heirloom-LA fills his signature "Lasagnettes" (lasagna cupcakes) with fresh pasta and main-course-worthy combinations like slow-braised short rib with cippolini onions and Robiola cheese (pictured).
Advertisement
4 of 9
"Red Velvet"
At the Phoenix restaurant Tuck Shop, Mitch Hoverman puts a witty spin on the ubiquitous red velvet cupcake: his version includes a beet cake topped with goat cheese-horseradish whipped cream and studded with pink peppercorns (pictured).
Advertisement
5 of 9
Bacon White Truffle
At More in Chicago, Patty Rothman's fanciful cupcakes range from sweet to savory, humble (the BLT Cupcake, with bacon, tomato and an onion-garlic cream cheese frosting) to luxurious (including two versions of the Bacon White Truffle, one garnished with fresh-shaved white truffle; the other with truffle salt-tossed popcorn, pictured).
Advertisement
6 of 9
Veggie Curry
Chih-Chung Fang once worked the pastry station at Berkeley's illustrious Chez Panisse; now his inventive cupcakes for Republic of Cake in Orinda, California, include the Veggie Curry (pictured), a curried buttermilk cake filled with peas, carrots and roast potatoes and topped with cucumber yogurt.
Advertisement
7 of 9
Milwaukee
Among Linda Hurst's city-inspired cupcakes for Cities Cupcake in Knoxville, Tennessee: the Milwaukee, a malty cake prepared with Budweiser beer and crispy fried onions.
Advertisement
8 of 9
The Lox
Mona Wilson of It's a Cupcake in Philadelphia doesn't shy away from using seafood in her savory cupcakes—her ingredients range from shrimp and tuna to oysters and lobster. For The Lox (pictured), she tops a scallion cake with smoked salmon chive cream cheese.
Advertisement
9 of 9
Chicken 'n' Waffles
Brooklyn bakers Matt and Allison Robicelli of Robicelli's Cupcakes come up with inspired concoctions weekly, like the Chicken 'n' Waffles (pictured), a vanilla "waffle" cupcake topped with buttermilk fried chicken.
You May Like
Read More
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.