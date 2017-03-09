Santa Cruz Mountains Wines

1 of 7

2009 Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

A baby sibling to Ridge's Monte Bello Cab, this is made with grapes from the same vineyard.

Pairing: Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes

2 of 7

2007 Thomas Fogarty Portola Springs Chardonnay

A vineyard nearly 2,000 feet above sea level produces this focused Chardonnay. It's intensely lemony, with steely mineral flavors and plenty of food-friendly acidity.

Pairing: Crab Louie

3 of 7

2007 Mount Eden Vineyards Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

This elegant, age-worthy Cabernet Sauvignon, with its layers of tobacco, mocha and cassis, is a benchmark for the Santa Cruz Mountains region—and, indeed, for the entire state of California.

Pairing: Beef Chuck Eye Roast with Paprika-Herb Rub

4 of 7

2008 Varner Bee Block Chardonnay

Twin brothers Bob and Jim Varner craft this distinctive Chardonnay. A faint hint of smoke reveals the judicious use of oak, and citrus and mineral flavors round out the palate.

Pairing: Sheep's-Milk Ricotta Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Corn

5 of 7

2008 Arnot-Roberts Fellom Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon

Duncan Arnot Meyers and Nathan Roberts are known for complex reds from cool-climate vineyards, like this one near Ridge's famous Monte Bello site.

Related: Pizza Vesuvio with the Works

6 of 7

2008 Clos La Chance Santa Cruz Mountains Reserve Chardonnay

"The Santa Cruz Mountains may be the most underrated region in California," says F&W’s Ray Isle.

Pairing: Crab Cakes with Horseradish Cream

7 of 7

2009 Ridge Estate Chardonnay

This reliably wonderful Chardonnay is effusive and complex.

Pairing: Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with Kimchi-Miso Butter

