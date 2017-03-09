Santa Cruz Mountains Wines

A baby sibling to Ridge's Monte Bello Cab, this is made with grapes from the same vineyard.
Pairing: Lamb Chops with Rosemary and Grapes
A vineyard nearly 2,000 feet above sea level produces this focused Chardonnay. It's intensely lemony, with steely mineral flavors and plenty of food-friendly acidity.
Pairing: Crab Louie
This elegant, age-worthy Cabernet Sauvignon, with its layers of tobacco, mocha and cassis, is a benchmark for the Santa Cruz Mountains region—and, indeed, for the entire state of California.
Pairing: Beef Chuck Eye Roast with Paprika-Herb Rub
Twin brothers Bob and Jim Varner craft this distinctive Chardonnay. A faint hint of smoke reveals the judicious use of oak, and citrus and mineral flavors round out the palate.
Pairing: Sheep's-Milk Ricotta Gnocchi with Mushrooms and Corn
Duncan Arnot Meyers and Nathan Roberts are known for complex reds from cool-climate vineyards, like this one near Ridge's famous Monte Bello site.
Related: Pizza Vesuvio with the Works
"The Santa Cruz Mountains may be the most underrated region in California," says F&W’s Ray Isle.
Pairing: Crab Cakes with Horseradish Cream
This reliably wonderful Chardonnay is effusive and complex.
Pairing: Grilled Jumbo Shrimp with Kimchi-Miso Butter