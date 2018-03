This delicious cocktail combines the best of summer by infusing wine, summer fruits and soda water. Not only is it one of the most refreshing ways to cool off during the warm summer months, this festive wine "punch" is simple to make and is sure to light up any holiday party. Traditionally made from red wines, recipes have evolved to include white, Riesling and rosé wines as well. Try these cooling and invigorating recipes for your next summer barbecue or party.