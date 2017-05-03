Sandwich Sides

The perfect side dishes for sandwiches, from truffled popcorn to chickpea fries.

Crispy Onion Rings

“There’s nothing better than a simple tempura of a primo vegetable,” states Peter Hoffman. For this sensational version, he coats thick onion rings in an ultralight batter and quickly fries them. Hoffman says that any vegetable that slices nicely, like delicata squash, fennel or zucchini, would be great here, as long as it “takes to the batter”—meaning the batter stays on.

Oven Fries with Roasted Garlic

Skin-on potatoes, like the ones used for these crispy, low-fat fries, are high in vitamin C and potassium; they’re also a good source of dietary fiber and vitamin B.

Truffled Popcorn

Truffle-studded popcorn is a staple at New York City’s Suba, a Spanish restaurant, on its Dinner and a Movie Mondays, where customers can dine on prix-fixe meals while watching films such as Pedro Almodóvar’s High Heels.

Chickpea Fries

At Park Kitchen, an excellent little restaurant in Portland, OR, Scott Dolich (a Food & Wine Magazine Best New Chef 2004) serves these crisp-outside-tender-inside jumbo fries with homemade pumpkin ketchup, but they're also wonderful on their own. He spikes the fries with sambal oelek, a bright red Southeast Asian chile sauce available at Asian markets.

Parmesan Cheese Popcorn

Cheesy popcorn gets an upgrade with freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt and pepper.

