Salmon is a popular fish thanks to its healthy omega-3 fatty acids and high vitamin D content. This tasty, protein-rich fish is also easy to cook. F&W’s amazing recipe ideas include an amped up triple-mustard salmon and other easy salmon recipes like poached salmon with raita, an Indian yogurt-based condiment. Plus, more recipe ideas for salmon that are perfect for a crowd, such as star chef Thomas Keller’s fantastic salmon crisps and tasty orecchiette pasta with salmon, arugula and marinated artichokes.