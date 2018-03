At Custom House in Chicago, the salty and piquant anchovy- and-Parmesan dressing for this salad gets pounded by hand in a mortar with a pestle, then tossed with lettuce and home-roasted pimiento peppers. An easier way is to let a blender do the work of the mortar and pestle. Combine the crunchy greens with store-bought roasted peppers, instead of home-roasted ones.