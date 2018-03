This salad is a favorite of the Food52 online community because it tastes like it takes much more work than it really does. Flavoring the vinegar by soaking an onion in it results in a deeply flavorful vinaigrette, with none of the harshness that can often come from raw onion. Food52 executive editor Kristen Miglore adapted the recipe from the Toro Bravo cookbook by John Gorham and Liz Crain.