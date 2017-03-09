Royal Wedding Food History

Speculation is rife as to what Prince William and Kate Middleton will serve at their April 29 nuptials. Reportedly in the works are both a traditional, white-iced, multi-tiered fruitcake embellished with British floral motifs and a chocolate biscuit cake based on one of Prince William's favorite childhood treats.

Cheer on the young couple with an irresistible chocolate cookie icebox cake similar to William's favorite.

Photo © newsphoto/Alamy