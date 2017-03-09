Royal Wedding Food History

Prince William and Kate Middleton, 2011

Speculation is rife as to what Prince William and Kate Middleton will serve at their April 29 nuptials. Reportedly in the works are both a traditional, white-iced, multi-tiered fruitcake embellished with British floral motifs and a chocolate biscuit cake based on one of Prince William's favorite childhood treats.

Cheer on the young couple with an irresistible chocolate cookie icebox cake similar to William's favorite.

Photo © newsphoto/Alamy

Prince Albert (George VI) and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (The Queen Mother), 1923

Prince Albert and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon served guests a grand bill of fare featuring signature dishes named for members of the royal family: Consommé á la Windsor, Suprèmes de Saumon Reine Mary, Côtelettes d'Agneau Prince Albert, Chapons á la Strathmore and Fraises Duchesse Elizabeth.

Honor the Royal House of Windsor with a wonderful consommé of prosciutto with arugula and melon.

Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Princess Elizabeth (Queen Elizabeth II) and Philip Mountbatten (Prince Philip) of Greece, 1947

Though this November wedding took place in a time of post-war austerity, royal chefs still produced such dishes as Filet de Sole Mountbatten, Perdreau (Partridge) en Casserole and Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabeth—an ice cream dish made with luxuriously out-of-season strawberries.

Celebrate the reigning Queen Elizabeth II with another exceptional dessert: strawberries with buttermilk ice.

Photo © Daily Mail/Rex/Alamy

Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips, 1973

At the marriage of Princess Anne and Mark Philips, guests enjoyed a lavish lunch featuring lobster, partridge, fresh peas, peppermint ice cream, and a wedding cake made exactly five-feet six-inches tall—just the height of the bride.

For an elegant lobster dish, we like Cathal Armstrong's delicious lobster with fennel salad and tarragon dressing.

Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer, 1981

At Charles and Diana's fairytale wedding, the menu included traditional strawberries with cream, brill in lobster sauce and Princess of Wales chicken (chicken stuffed with fine lamb mousse). The couple served a grand total of 27 cakes, including their official wedding cake (an ornate five-foot tall fruitcake with white icing).

Remember the "wedding of the century" with a stunning, three-tiered chocolate-hazelnut wedding cake.

Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, 1986

At their wedding celebration, Prince Andrew and Fergie featured Eggs Drumkilbo, a mold of egg, aspic and lobster said to have been the late Queen Mother's favorite dish. Lamb with mint sauce, new potatoes, strawberries with clotted cream and a six-tiered wedding cake completed their meal.

For a playful twist on British roast lamb, try Luke Mangan's lamb chops with fresh mint and jalapeño.

Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, 1999

With an eye toward austerity, Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones invited guests to a self-service buffet of smoked haddock in pastry, beef stroganoff, and raspberries in cream. The couple continued to break with tradition in their choice of wedding cake, opting to use layers of devil's food cake rather than a traditional tiered fruitcake.

Celebrate the low-key couple with quick and easy beef stroganoff and a luscious devil's food cake.

Photo © Trinity Mirror/Mirrorpix/Alamy

