Royal Wedding Food History

Speculation is rife as to what Prince William and Kate Middleton will serve at their April 29 nuptials. Reportedly in the works are both a traditional, white-iced, multi-tiered fruitcake embellished with British floral motifs and a chocolate biscuit cake based on one of Prince William's favorite childhood treats.
Prince Albert and Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon served guests a grand bill of fare featuring signature dishes named for members of the royal family: Consommé á la Windsor, Suprèmes de Saumon Reine Mary, Côtelettes d'Agneau Prince Albert, Chapons á la Strathmore and Fraises Duchesse Elizabeth.
Though this November wedding took place in a time of post-war austerity, royal chefs still produced such dishes as Filet de Sole Mountbatten, Perdreau (Partridge) en Casserole and Bombe Glacee Princesse Elizabeth—an ice cream dish made with luxuriously out-of-season strawberries.
At the marriage of Princess Anne and Mark Philips, guests enjoyed a lavish lunch featuring lobster, partridge, fresh peas, peppermint ice cream, and a wedding cake made exactly five-feet six-inches tall—just the height of the bride.
At Charles and Diana's fairytale wedding, the menu included traditional strawberries with cream, brill in lobster sauce and Princess of Wales chicken (chicken stuffed with fine lamb mousse). The couple served a grand total of 27 cakes, including their official wedding cake (an ornate five-foot tall fruitcake with white icing).
At their wedding celebration, Prince Andrew and Fergie featured Eggs Drumkilbo, a mold of egg, aspic and lobster said to have been the late Queen Mother's favorite dish. Lamb with mint sauce, new potatoes, strawberries with clotted cream and a six-tiered wedding cake completed their meal.
With an eye toward austerity, Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones invited guests to a self-service buffet of smoked haddock in pastry, beef stroganoff, and raspberries in cream. The couple continued to break with tradition in their choice of wedding cake, opting to use layers of devil's food cake rather than a traditional tiered fruitcake.