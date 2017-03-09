Rice Pudding

This pudding is made with finely milled rice flour, seasoned with cinnamon and caraway and garnished with walnuts, pine nuts and slivered almonds. Known as meghli, it is traditionally served at birthdays and holidays, including Christmas. Rita Nakouzi is eager to make it for her own children one day. "I’ve been attempting my family recipes more now that I’m pregnant," she says. "Because my kids will be born in America, and their dad’s American, I think food will be a great way to teach them about Middle Eastern culture."