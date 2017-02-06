Alain Coumont makes this creamy (yet cream-free) rice dish with lemony Lucques olives and nutty organic Camargue red rice, but almost any green olive or short-grain brown rice would be terrific. Vegans should leave out the tangy goat cheese shavings.
Celia Brooks Brown lives in London near Green Lanes, an ancient thoroughfare now famous for restaurants that serve Turkish dishes, like these stuffed peppers. Brooks Brown replaces the usual green bell peppers with yellow ones, which deliver more than twice the vitamin C: One yellow pepper provides a whopping 500 percent of the recommended daily intake.
Sprinkled with cardamom, roasted until crisp, and topped with an apple-flavored sauce, chicken legs become extraordinary. The chicken is perfectly matched by the raisin-studded rice pilaf that's also flavored with cardamom.