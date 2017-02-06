Rice Pilaf

These pilafs are full of texture from grains like barley and flavor from vegetables such as green olives.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 6

Barley and Roasted Squash Pilaf

Toasting barley in butter before simmering it in stock brings out its nutty flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 6

Brown Rice Pilaf with Mushrooms

The wonderfully nutty and chewy brown rice in this simple pilaf is a great source of fiber.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 6

Brown Rice Pilaf with Green Olives and Lemon

Alain Coumont makes this creamy (yet cream-free) rice dish with lemony Lucques olives and nutty organic Camargue red rice, but almost any green olive or short-grain brown rice would be terrific. Vegans should leave out the tangy goat cheese shavings.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 6

Stuffed Yellow Peppers with Spicy Swiss Chard and Scallion Pilaf

Celia Brooks Brown lives in London near Green Lanes, an ancient thoroughfare now famous for restaurants that serve Turkish dishes, like these stuffed peppers. Brooks Brown replaces the usual green bell peppers with yellow ones, which deliver more than twice the vitamin C: One yellow pepper provides a whopping 500 percent of the recommended daily intake.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 6

Jasmine Rice Pilaf

Sometimes a bowl of simple, fluffy jasmine rice is just perfect.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 6

Cardamom Chicken with Rice Pilaf

Sprinkled with cardamom, roasted until crisp, and topped with an apple-flavored sauce, chicken legs become extraordinary. The chicken is perfectly matched by the raisin-studded rice pilaf that's also flavored with cardamom.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up