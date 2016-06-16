Recipes for Twilight Fans

In Twilight (the four-book series by Stephanie Meyer), the teenaged heroine Bella Swan transfers to a new high school, where she begins to fall in love with schoolmate Edward Cullen, gets hunted by a blood-thirsty vampire who wants to kill her, and still finds the time to make home-cooked meals for her father Charlie, the chief of police in Forks, Washington. Charlie’s a meat-and-potatoes kind of man, so Bella prepares a fast steak and potato meal like the one in this recipe.
In the Twilight books, heroine Bella Swan contemplates the mysterious Edward Cullen as she prepares chicken enchiladas for dinner. Shredded, cooked rotisserie chicken speeds up the prep time in this recipe, so Bella can continue to daydream.
Bella Swan makes grilled cheese sandwiches for her father Charlie, his best friend Billy Black and Billy's son Jacob, who has told her his Native American tribe's old legends about vampires. A supereasy sandwich, this grilled cheese calls for a mix of Gruyère, fontina and mozzarella.
After saving her life for a second time, Edward Cullen takes Bella Swan to a quiet diner. Anxious for the waitress to leave them alone, Bella orders the first thing she sees on the menu, mushroom ravioli, and listens as Edward begins to reveal that he is a "vegetarian" vampire, meaning he chooses to hunt animals instead of humans for the blood that he instinctually craves. This quick and easy vegetarian pasta has a delectably rich-tasting sauce that clings to each strand of fettuccine and requires no cooking.
Pizza tastes no better than dirt to Edward Cullen, a vampire who prefers a diet of mountain lion blood and leaves his slice untouched in Twilight. Jalapeño-laced pepper-jack cheese in this vegetarian recipe gives the pizza a spicy bite.
Leftover lasagna gets Bella through a particularly busy week when she learns the truth about Edward's vampire identity and past. This hearty, meaty baked pasta is chef Tom Valenti's ultimate make-ahead meal. "It's actually better the next day," he says. "I always make more than I think we'll need—and we always eat all of it."
Though he is falling in love with Bella, vampire Edward Cullen struggles to control his primal instinct to rip out her throat and drink her blood. Equally tempting are the littleneck clams in this delicious version of a traditional Greek stew.