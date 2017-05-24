Recipes From Sustainable Food Visionaries

During the summer, Maria Hines gets heirloom peppers from one of her favorite farmers, Billy Allstot. She'll sometimes add a silky red pepper puree to accompany this wild salmon dish, but here she goes without for simplicity.
Deborah Madison became a hero to vegetarians in the late 1980s, when she published the Greens Cookbook. She became a household name when her 1997 tome, Vegetarian Cooking for Everyone, turned into a phenomenal best seller. She owes her success to simple, inventive recipes like this open-faced sandwich, for which she cooks onions with smoked paprika until they're soft, sweet and rich in flavor.
At Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Pocantico Hills, New York, chef Dan Barber prepares this soup with seasonal chicken (raised in late spring, summer and fall), using wings, backs, necks and feet. His recipe yields almost eight quarts of broth, so there's plenty to freeze. He likes serving the soup with fluffy matzo balls laced with rosemary.
Most kimchi (Korean fermented pickles) use lots of red chile flakes and are bold and spicy. This is a white kimchi, which means it's made without the red chile. Some kimchi ferment for weeks, but Andrea Reusing lets these turnips pickle at room temperature for only two days. "It's really special to have something that's just starting to ferment," she says. "It's more about the flavor of the vegetable."
"Every good chicken has a good liver," says Peter Hoffman. "Sometimes I eat the liver myself as the cook's reward, and sometimes I let a bunch accumulate in the freezer until I have enough to make this recipe." His beautifully silky puree is accented with sweet sautéed apples, smoky bacon and a splash of brandy, then served on crunchy toasts. For a healthier version, omit the 4 tablespoons of chilled butter in Step 4.
"Quinoa is a miracle food," says Bruce Sherman. Native to the Andes Mountains, the nutty, protein-rich grain is now also grown in the U.S. Sherman tosses it with smoky bacon and toasted almonds to make a substantial side dish that's delicious with poached eggs or roasted chicken.
Chris Cosentino of San Francisco's Incanto is known for his offal dishes but a hearty fish like sardine, served whole, can also appeal to the nose-to-tail crowd. Cosentino pan-fries the omega-3-rich fish with an exhilarating mix of olives, capers, lemon zest, parsley and chiles. To make this more of a main course, he prepares a crunchy salad of artichokes and sunchokes to eat alongside.