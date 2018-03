At Xochitl, this grilled steak is served with a side of creamy corn and poblanos, as well as roasted butternut squash and spiced pinto beans. In the easy way the corn, made rich and tangy with sour cream, is a delightful accompaniment to the grilled skirt steak all on its own. Drop the butternut squash and the spiced pinto beans, which are substantial enough to serve as a main course.