Recipes for New Moon Fans

In Twilight and New Moon (the first two books in the saga by Stephenie Meyer), the teenage heroine Bella Swan falls in love with schoolmate Edward Cullen, gets hunted by bloodthirsty vampires who want to kill her, and still finds the time to make home-cooked meals for her father, Charlie, the chief of police in Forks, Washington. Charlie's a meat-and-potatoes kind of man, so Bella prepares a fast steak-and-potato meal like the one in this recipe.GO TO RECIPE
In Twilight, heroine Bella Swan contemplates the mysterious Edward Cullen as she prepares chicken enchiladas for dinner. Shredded, cooked rotisserie chicken speeds up the prep time in this recipe, so Bella can continue to daydream.GO TO RECIPE
Bella Swan makes grilled cheese sandwiches for her father Charlie, his best friend Billy Black and Billy's son Jacob, who tells her his Native American tribe's legends about vampires and werewolves. A supereasy sandwich, this grilled cheese calls for a mix of Gruyère, fontina and mozzarella.GO TO RECIPE
Bella Swan will never forget her first date with Edward Cullen at a quiet diner. Eager for the waitress to leave them alone, Bella orders the first thing she sees on the menu, mushroom ravioli, and listens as Edward begins to reveal that he is a "vegetarian" vampire, meaning he chooses to hunt animals instead of humans for the blood that he instinctually craves. This quick and easy vegetarian pasta has a delectably rich-tasting sauce that clings to each strand of fettuccine and requires no cooking.GO TO RECIPE
In New Moon, Bella Swan becomes a recluse after her ex-boyfriend, vampire Edward Cullen, leaves town, until she gets Jacob Black to agree to fix a motorcycle for her. After hanging out with Jacob (who turns out to be a werewolf!), she feels happy for the first time in months and makes fried chicken for her father, Charlie.GO TO RECIPE
In New Moon, Jacob Black develops a crush on Bella Swan and asks her out. She tells him, "I don't date," and then bakes lasagna for him as a peace offering. This hearty, meaty baked pasta is chef Tom Valenti's ultimate make-ahead meal. "It's actually better the next day," he says. "I always make more than I think we'll need-and we always eat all of it."GO TO RECIPE
In New Moon, Bella Swan and Edward Cullen are finally reunited but have to fight for their lives against the vicious members of the Volturi vampire family in Italy, who want to rip out Bella's throat and drink her blood. Equally tempting are the littleneck clams in this delicious version of a traditional Greek stew.GO TO RECIPE
Pizza tastes no better than dirt to Edward Cullen, a vampire who prefers a diet of mountain lion blood and leaves his slice untouched in Twilight. Jalapeño-laced pepper-jack cheese in this vegetarian recipe gives the pizza a spicy bite.GO TO RECIPE