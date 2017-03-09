Recipes for Grammy Nominees

Veteran rapper Eminem leads with an impressive ten nominations (including Song of the Year and Album of the Year for Recovery). Honor Eminem and support his new dedication to healthier living with Creamy Chicken-and-Mushroom Fricassee, an All-American comfort classic made lighter with low-fat sour cream and nonfat Greek yogurt.
Multi-talented performer Bruno Mars nabbed seven Grammy nods, including Record of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal. Raised in Hawaii, the singer/songwriter/producer grew up on a fusion of Puerto Rican and Filipino home cooking. Cheer him on with a wonderful pork-studded fried rice with pineapple (the quintessential Hawaiian ingredient).
Country music trio Lady Antebellum's Need You Now proved to be a crossover hit, netting the group six nominations—including Album, Record and Song of the Year for the title track. Honor Lady Antebellum's Nashville roots with a refreshing winter whiskey sour (made with Tennessee whiskey, of course).
Equally famous for her musical talent and outrageous ensembles, Lady Gaga is a contender in six categories including Album of the Year for The Fame Monster. Celebrate the singer's over-the-top sensibilities with prosciutto-wrapped persimmons, a luscious appetizer that recalls the statement-making, all-meat outfit Gaga wore to the MTV Video Music Awards.
Megastar Jay-Z heads into the Grammys with six nominations, including Best Rap/Sung Collaboration with Alicia Keys for "Empire State of Mind," their ode to New York City. Celebrate the hip hop mogul's success with this superb seafood dish from April Bloomfield, chef at New York City's The Spotted Pig—a restaurant co-owned by Jay-Z himself.
Tween phenom Justin Bieber joins Drake, Florence & The Machine, Mumford & Sons and Esperanza Spalding in the Best New Artist Category. While on tour, the young singer might appreciate this speedy version of his favorite dish, Spaghetti Bolognese. The meaty sauce, traditionally simmered for hours on the stove, tastes just as good when cooked for less than half an hour.
Rapper Cee-Lo received five Grammy nods, including Record and Song of the Year for his hit, F--- You. Though he's an avowed food-lover, the talented entertainer recently swore off meat in the interest of health. We think he'd appreciate Atlanta chef Kevin Gillespie's amazing vegetarian dishes, like crisp, skillet-roasted spiced okra.
Barbadian pop singer Rihanna nabbed five Grammy nominations including Record and Song of the Year for Love the Way You Lie, her collaboration with Eminem. A fan of spicy West Indian and Thai cuisines, Rihanna would no doubt appreciate a fiery, flavorful Thai chicken and basil stir-fry.
Singer Katy Perry joins the race for Album of the Year with Teenage Dream, her top-selling record whose cover features fantastical Candyland imagery by food artist Will Cotton. We think the pop starlet and her British comedian husband Russell Brand might adore Nigella Lawson's buttery, sweet Caramel-Croissant Pudding.
Indie rockers The Arcade Fire round out the Album of the Year shortlist with The Suburbs, their third release. Support the Montreal-based group, who will be making their Grammys performance debut, with a Maple-Buttermilk Pudding Cake. Like the band, this sweet and gooey recipe is a crowd-pleaser that comes courtesy of our neighbors to the North.