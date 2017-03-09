Recipes for Eclipse Fans

In Twilight, New Moon and Eclipse (the first three books in the saga by Stephenie Meyer), the teenage heroine Bella Swan falls in love with schoolmate Edward Cullen, gets hunted by bloodthirsty vampires who want to kill her, and still finds the time to make home-cooked meals like lasagna for her father, Charlie, the chief of police in Forks, Washington.GO TO RECIPE
In Twilight, heroine Bella Swan contemplates the mysterious Edward Cullen as she prepares chicken enchiladas for dinner. Smoky guajillo chiles and fruity ancho chiles give heat to these enchiladas.
Bella Swan will never forget her first date with Edward Cullen at a quiet diner. Eager for the waitress to leave them alone, Bella orders the first thing she sees on the menu, mushroom ravioli, and listens as Edward begins to reveal that he is a "vegetarian" vampire, meaning he chooses to hunt animals instead of humans for the blood that he instinctually craves. This quick and easy vegetarian pasta has a delectably rich-tasting sauce that clings to each strand of fettuccine and requires no cooking.
Pizza tastes no better than dirt to Edward Cullen, a vampire who prefers a diet of mountain lion blood and leaves his slice untouched in Twilight. Jalapeño-laced pepper-jack cheese in this vegetarian recipe gives the pizza a spicy bite.
At her post–high school graduation lunch, Bella picks at her burger and worries about the impending battle between her werewolf and "vegetarian" vampire friends against the "newborn" vampires who want to kill her.
In Eclipse, Edward Cullen and his family have to fight a gang of blood-thirsty "newborn" vampires. Equally tempting are the littleneck clams in this delicious version of a traditional Greek stew.