Kate Neumann reports that whenever she offers bomboloni (Italian donut holes), they inevitably sell out. She sometimes makes them at home, too: “They are easy to prepare in advance and then fry at the last moment,” she explains, “and they are also quite easy to dress up.” Neumann fills the donut holes with fruit jams or chocolate ganache, then rolls them in sugar and spices like anise and cardamom as soon as they come out of the frying pan. She serves them immediately: “The key to greatness, for me, is serving the donuts fresh and warm.”