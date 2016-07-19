Easy Rabbit Recipes

From a rabbit ragout with soppressata and pappardelle to a casserole-roasted rabbit with herbs, here are some exciting rabbit-based recipes.

More
Food & Wine
1 of 7

Rabbit Ragout with Soppressata and Pappardelle

Tom Colicchio learned to cook using Jacques Pepin's 1976 La Technique and 1979 La Methode. The books' lessons came in handy during an apprenticeship at the Hotel de France in Gascony, in southwest France. One morning, Colicchio showed up for work after a long night of drinking. "The chef took one look at me, said 'I have a job for you' and pointed at a box with a big, dead hare in it. Luckily, Jacques had written about prepping rabbit, so I knew what to do." Colicchio (an F&W Best New Chef 1991) perfected the dish below when he was working at Manhattan's Gramercy Tavern, braising the tender rabbit with sweet tomatoes, spicy soppressata and olives.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
2 of 7

Grilled Wine-Braised Rabbit with Chimichurri

Andrew Zimmern braises rabbit in red wine until it's falling off the bone, then grills it for an amazing smoky flavor.

GO TO RECIPE
3 of 7

Braised Rabbit with Mustard and Fennel

"Rabbit might be the perfect meat," says chef Jenn Louis of Lincoln in Portland, Oregon. "The animals are very easy to raise and the meat is lean but flavorful." Louis, who has lost and kept off 34 pounds, cooks a lot of rabbit at her restaurant and eats it often at home.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
4 of 7 © MAURA MCEVOY

Casserole-Roasted Rabbit with Herbs

If you've never made rabbit before, this is the ideal recipe to start with. Utterly simple and delicious, it's Italian home cooking at its best.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
5 of 7

Green Curry of Rabbit, Butternut Squash and Dill

This warming rabbit curry, inspired by a northern Thai recipe, is light and brothy, tangy and very fragrant from the kaffir lime and dill. Curries in northern Thailand often include pla ra, a pungent type of fish sauce, but regular fish sauce makes a fine substitute.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
6 of 7

Cornmeal-Crusted Chicken-Fried Rabbit

Anya Fernald likes to fry rabbit with a crunchy, lightly spiced coating. To add a little more crunch, throw a bit more cornmeal into the mix.

GO TO RECIPE
Advertisement
7 of 7

Rabbit Stew with Olives and Rosemary

"This is one of my favorite things on the planet," says Marco Canora about his savory rabbit stew. He loves sharing the recipe with his students because it's an opportunity to teach them about making battuto (similar to soffrito), a mixture of sauteed onion, celery and carrots that's the base for many Italian dishes.

GO TO RECIPE

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up