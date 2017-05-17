Quinoa Recipes for Passover

Quinoa is definitely a superfood: A grain-like seed, it’s a “complete” protein containing all eight essential amino acids (another plus: it cooks much more quickly than most grains). To create a terrific vegetarian main course, Michael Symon tosses quinoa with arugula, apple, raisins and fresh herbs, then spoons the salad into a halved baked squash (a great source of iron and vitamins A and C).
To pump up the smoky flavors in this dish, Alyssa Gorelick grills both the stuffed poblanos and the vegetables for the romesco sauce. Any extra sauce is terrific with roasted or grilled potatoes or on a veggie burger.