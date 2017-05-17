Quinoa Recipes for Passover

For Sephardic Jews who eat quinoa during Passover, F&W offers delicious quinoa recipes like lemony quinoa salad with shaved vegetables.

Lemony Quinoa Salad with Shaved Vegetables

Eating quinoa is a great way for vegetarians to get protein. Jeremy Fox tosses nutty-tasting quinoa with crunchy shaved vegetables for a refreshing salad loaded with vitamins and minerals.

Roasted Delicata Squash with Quinoa Salad

Quinoa is definitely a superfood: A grain-like seed, it’s a “complete” protein containing all eight essential amino acids (another plus: it cooks much more quickly than most grains). To create a terrific vegetarian main course, Michael Symon tosses quinoa with arugula, apple, raisins and fresh herbs, then spoons the salad into a halved baked squash (a great source of iron and vitamins A and C).

Quinoa Salad with Sweet Potatoes and Apples

This delicious, super-healthy salad is a great meal-in-one.

Warm Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Grilled Chicken

Cat Cora’s nutritious quinoa is quick to make. Adding chicken makes it a great meal-in-one.

Quinoa-Leek Pilaf

To get fluffy, tasty quinoa, Aida Mollenkamp stirs the nutritious grain with softened leeks, then simmers it in a light vegetable broth.

Roasted Carrot and Red Quinoa Salad

Anna Zepaltas grew up preparing tamales in her mother’s Southern California kitchen, but she also loves Indian and Middle Eastern dishes. Cumin, coriander and cardamom punch up this salad.

Quinoa-Stuffed Poblanos with Grilled Romesco Sauce

To pump up the smoky flavors in this dish, Alyssa Gorelick grills both the stuffed poblanos and the vegetables for the romesco sauce. Any extra sauce is terrific with roasted or grilled potatoes or on a veggie burger.

