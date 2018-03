Quinoa is a healthy grain-like seed that's become incredibly popular with both home cooks and professional chefs. This protein-and fiber-rich ingredient has a wonderfully nutty flavor and a satisfying texture, making it a fantastic alternative to rice, couscous or any grain. Quinoa is delicious cold in a salad, served warm as a side dish or even combined with vegetables and dairy to make a spectacular and filling vegetarian main course. Here are some of our favorite quinoa recipes, from healthy salads to crispy quinoa sliders.