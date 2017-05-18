Quiche Recipes

These fantastic recipes include star chef Thomas Keller's over-the-top mushroom quiche and a reinvented quiche Lorraine.

Quiche Lorraine

The small amount of sour cream in this recipe gives the quiche a super-silky texture. We used chopped chives here, but lots of other herbs would be nice, too, such as sage, thyme or rosemary. The quiche is perfect for breakfast, or with a salad for a light lunch or dinner.

Over-the-Top Mushroom Quiche

"I love quiche, but it has to be several inches high and made right," says star chef Thomas Keller. This high-rising version, which is adapted from a recipe in his Bouchon cookbook, just might be the perfect one, and it’s well worth the time it takes to prepare. Layering the sautéed mushrooms and shredded cheese ensures that they’re nicely distributed throughout the silky egg custard.

Bacon, Cheddar and Onion Quiche

"To make a proper tarte flambé, you need a wood-burning oven with a stone floor," explains Jean-Georges Vongerichtenof the thin-crusted Alsatian pizza topped with bacon, onions and fromage blanc. Here, he folds those same basic ingredients (replacing the fromage blanc with cheddar) into a light custard and bakes it in a buttery pastry crust. "Not everyone has a pizza oven at home, so I decided to make it in the form of a quiche."

Spinach and Goat Cheese Quiche

For a more rustic look, crumble the goat cheese and scatter it over the filling instead of arranging the slices in the tart shell.

Bacon-and-Leek Quiche

F&W’s Grace Parisi created this delicious bacon-and-leek quiche in tribute to Julia Child.

Mushroom and Ham Quiche

A bright, fruity wine, such as a light Beaujolais, is a lively contrast to the nuttiness of the Gruyère in this quiche.

Roasted Brussels Sprout and Gruyère Quiche

Among chef Billy Allin's favorite cold-weather recipes is this quiche, packed with cheese and quartered brussels sprouts.

