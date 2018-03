• Bowl-shaped rubber spatula with wooden handle: “I got this in Japan, it’s one of my favorite tools.” • Kaweco mechanical pencil Opinel pocket knife : “A nostalgic knife from the time I spent in the Savoie.” • Metal Chinese soup spoon : “Intended for tasting, but often used for scaling small quantities of ingredients, as a screwdriver and for opening beer bottles.” • Favorite chef’s knife: “Given to me as a gift from kitchen staff in Japan.” • Favorite paring knife: “Given to me as a gift from kitchen staff in California.” • iPhone/Hipstamatic app: “It is my weapon of choice for on-the-go kitchen and product shots. I love that it operates as an analog camera would.” • Keys with Tanner Goods leather strap : “One of the most cherished items as a small business owner; the Tanner Goods strap keeps my keys always in reach.” • Small draft ruler