Get set to impress your dinner guests with the best prime rib recipes that are surprisingly easy to make. Whether you have boneless cuts or bone-in, these roasts recipes are savory and delicious. These dishes are at home for the holidays or for dinner guests year-round. Try a few of our favorite recipes like salt-and-pepper-crusted prime rib with sage jus, pepper-crusted prime rib roast and more.

1 of 11 Bobby Fisher

Prime Rib with Sour Cherry Conserva, Truffle and Chocolate 

F&W Best New Chef 2017 Angie Mar, of NYC’s The Beatrice Inn, is a master with meat, like this enormous, decadent and completely fabulous dry-aged beef rib roast. Mar’s trick is to take the meat out of the oven for 30 minutes during its overall cooking time, which creates evenly cooked and perfectly juicy meat thoughout the roast.

2 of 11

Salt-and-Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib with Sage Jus

"The great thing about doing a whole rib roast is that you don't have to concentrate," Michael Mina says. "Season it right with salt and pepper, put it in the oven and then you can focus on all the dishes that go along with it."

3 of 11

Prime Rib Roast

Coffee and prime rib seem like unlikely partners, but Ryan Farr's recipe reveals they both have an earthy quality that makes them a natural match. Just be sure to scrape off any excess coffee rub from the meat before serving.

4 of 11

Prime Rib Roast with Horseradish Cream

Chef Michael Tusk bastes this roast with a fragrant garlic-thyme butter for several minutes on the stovetop before roasting it in the oven. Don't worry if the garlic gets very dark by the time the beef has finished cooking--it will taste delicious.

5 of 11

Horseradish-and-Herb-Crusted Beef Rib Roast

The inspiration for this delicious roast comes from chef John Besh's father-in-law, Pat Berrigan, who serves it every Christmas with horseradish sauce on the side. Besh opts to smear the roast with a horseradish, garlic and herb butter, which bakes to form an irresistible crust.

6 of 11

Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast

A mix of soy sauce, ground chile, garlic and peppercorns coats this gorgeous prime rib from TV chef Marcela Valladolid; as it roasts, the rub forms a peppery crust around the juicy meat.

7 of 11

Pepper-Crusted Prime Rib Roast with Mushroom-Armagnac Sauce

To keep this prime rib extra juicy, "ask your butcher to leave the fat cap on before tying the beef," says Melissa Perello, an F&W Best New Chef 2004 and executive chef at San Francisco's Fifth Floor. Roasting the prime rib in a bath of butter, a common chef's trick that Perello uses here, also helps.

8 of 11

Standing Rib Roast of Beef

This roasting method is an adaptation of the classic English approach, and who can argue with the Brits when it comes to roasting a joint of beef? This roast is cooked to medium rare; it comes out of the oven at 120 degrees and reaches 130 to 135 degrees as it rests before carving. If you like your meat cooked to medium, roast it to 130 degrees.

9 of 11

Vodka-Marinated Rib Roast

Great roast beef starts with the best dry-aged and well-marbled loin roast you can find. The vodka marinade tenderizes the meat, while salting it before cooking develops flavor and a crust. Chef Jeremiah Tower also begins roasting at a high temperature to sear the exterior, then turns the temperature down to produce a succulent interior.

10 of 11

Horseradish-Crusted Roast Beef

To showcase deeply flavorful grass-fed beef, butcher-shop owners Jessica and Josh Applestone make a simple roast beef using any number of cuts, including rib loin (prime rib), top round or a tied sirloin tip. The roast—deliciously crusted with horseradish and black peppercorns—is perfect hot out of the oven, but it's also amazing cold on a sandwich: Thinly slice the roast beef and serve it on white bread with horseradish mayonnaise and juicy tomatoes.

11 of 11

Seared Rib Steak with Arugula

Michael Romano served this boldly flavored steak as the centerpiece of his romantic menu because he believes it matches his down-to-earth personality.

