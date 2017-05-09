Presidential Indulgences

Recipes inspired by presidential preferences, from Ronald Reagan's love of steak to JFK's favorite hot fudge.
Recipes inspired by presidential preferences, from Ronald Reagan's love of steak to JFK's favorite hot fudge.
Bill Clinton had a penchant for barbecue, and would probably love these delectable barbecued shrimp served with bourbon-molasses sauce and cheese grits.
True to his Southern roots, Jimmy Carter loved fried chicken. We suggest Thomas Keller's supercrispy and juicy lemon-brined Napa version.
Franklin D. Roosevelt was fond of hot dogs; we think this crosshatch version, served in a warm mustard-brushed croissant, would have been to his liking.
Ronald Reagan, a huge steak fan, would most likely have appreciated these garlicky herb-rubbed hangar steaks.
Dwight D. Eisenhower loved hearty beef stews. Jacques Pépin's version, slow-simmered with a robust red wine, is a fitting homage.
John F. Kennedy had a soft spot for ice cream topped with gooey hot fudge.
Richard Nixon was a huge brownie fan and might have loved these fudgy, sweet-salty brownies, a childhood recipe from F&W Restaurant Editor Kate Krader.