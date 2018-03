”I love food that makes noise,“ says Edward Lee. When F&W challenged the Top Chef Season 9 contestant to make a fast dish with pork, kale and white wine, he created a deeply flavorful soup, then added crumbled rice cakes that crackle as they hit the broth. The dish is based on one he likes from a hole-in-the-wall Vietnamese spot in Manhattan’s Chinatown. ”They make a big deal out of adding the rice, so you can celebrate the sizzling sound,“ Lee says.