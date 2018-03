Pork Chop Recipes

Before cooking the locally raised Berkshire pork they sell at Fleisher's, Jessica and Joshua Applestone like to brine it for a few hours in a mixture of juniper berries, orange zest and peppercorns to help season the meat and keep it juicy. Then Jessica Applestone recommends cooking it simply with a sprig of rosemary. "Salt, pepper and flame is all you need. Why lose the beauty of the meat by adding more?" she says.